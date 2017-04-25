Xavier Smith: One never knows where the day will lead

Similarly, I would bet the family of Ashley Jones and Thomas Leonard didn’t think two years ago they would find themselves in the same courtroom. For those who don’t know, Leonard received an eight-year sentence on vehicular homicide by intoxication charges for his actions on Jan. 9, 2015, that took the life of Jones.

What I witnessed Tuesday morning was a mixture of sadness and heartache.

Tuesday was the first time I covered anything inside Wilson County criminal court in a while, mainly because my beat switched to government several seasons ago. The first criminal case I covered at The Lebanon Democrat was the first-degree murder case of Richard Parker, who killed his in-laws with a package bomb.

As I sat in the jury box as Judge John Wootten went through criminal procedures for Leonard’s guilty plea, I couldn’t help but to flash back to that first case.

Wootten was also the presiding judge over the Parker sentencing and other similar faces were scattered throughout the courtroom. However, there weren’t any other similarities from that first case and this one.

I remember the courtroom’s quietness as Wootten went through the procedures with Parker. The courtroom was eerily quiet as if everybody in the courtroom was frozen in a trance as the case facts were read.

This time around, some people made their way in and out the courtroom and, although both cases involved death, it seemed this one didn’t get the same attentiveness from those in the gallery.

I also noticed the much smaller media presence in the jury box. It was filled with media outlets from across the region when Parker pleaded guilty, but only two people were in the box this time.

One of the biggest differences I noticed was the emotion displayed during the Leonard sentencing as opposed to Parker’s. It was heartbreaking to look into the gallery and see the family of Jones wiping away tears or struggling to form full sentences as some family members read testimonials from others.

Even Leonard (not judging if his actions were from a regretful place or not) showed more emotion than the ice-cold stare Parker displayed as he received a life sentence.

The biggest difference I noticed in the courtroom was in myself, however. I don’t know if it was the lack of life experiences or intense focus on not messing up that shielded away any emotions during the Parker sentencing, but feelings definitely surfaced Tuesday morning.

After the loss of my father earlier this year, I’ve become intensely sensitive to the presence of life, and to hear about the loss of life due to careless actions made me pause and further appreciate the gift that every day is.

You never know where you’ll find yourself at the end of the day. Prayers to all of those involved in these terrible tragedies.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.