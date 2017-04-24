Notes from the Southwest Corner: Training flight just practice run

This past weekend was to be a training flight from the Southwest corner, a practice run for my trip to Tennessee in just more than a week.

However, it became a great deal more in than a training flight. We headed north (again) on the short flight to San Francisco as I began this column intending to express my excitement for the impending trip back home.

The training flight was to share Sonoma with our friends from Vanderbilt, Alan and Maren Hicks with our friends from my tugboat days, Steve and Maria Frailey. Steve brought Maria, along with their neighbor, Leslie Yellen, to Sonoma for Sara Petite’s performance at Murphy’s Irish Pub off of Plaza de Sonoma. We celebrated Maria’s 55th birthday by attending the show Saturday night. Sunday, the Fraileys and Leslie took a bicycle tour of the wineries around Sonoma. We joined them at several wineries and rejoined for dinner Sunday evening.

I planned to write about how similar friends and common interest on the left coast was to friends and interests in Lebanon.

But then on Friday, San Francisco changed my mind.

I love San Francisco. Of all the places I’ve been in my life, I would prefer to visit San Francisco than anyplace other than my hometown. It has an international flavor and is a beautiful place in good or bad weather.

There is a variety in diverse dining not likely to be surpassed anywhere. History seems to breathe in every corner of “Baghdad by the Bay” as San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen labeled it almost 70 years ago. It has a sophisticated and available culture of all aspects of the arts that can take one’s breath away. At least, that art takes my breath away.

And it is different, very, very different from Lebanon. That became evident shortly after our arrival on Thursday, and I was compelled to write about it. As Alan drove us in from San Francisco, he told us about “4-20” being a significant date in San Francisco. It is also known as “Free Weed Day.” Some time ago, folks began gathering in Golden Gate Park on April 20 to commune with each other while enjoying tokes.

It was illegal, of course, but the city fathers, and especially city law enforcement ignored the ban, letting the locals enjoy their day.

The feds apparently decided they would have too much backlash and never pursued the guilty.

There were problems. Being an unsanctioned event, there were no park amenities for the event. Trash was abundant afterwards, and fights were a common occurrence.

This year it was different. California legalized pot in the last election, so the city licensed the event, policed the rowdy and provided porta-potties – 175 of those honeydippers. As we drove though the hills of the city on our way to our evening entertainment, we could actually see a cloud hanging over the Golden Gate Park.

On Friday morning, we drove through the park on our way to the Legion of Honor Museum.

A vast number of folks were enjoying the beauty and serenity of the park with no evidence, none of the previous day’s activities.

I kept thinking how San Francisco’s “4-20” compared to the Wilson County Fair.

The Legion of Honor was an entirely different affair. The edifice stands majestically on a promontory in Lincoln Park. The entrance to the bay Otis Redding saluted in his last recording, “Dock of the Bay,” the green hills of Marin County’s headlands across the bay, and the always stunning Golden Gate Bridge can be seen on clear days like Friday.

The city accepted Adolph and Alma Spreckels’ gift, a three-quarter scaled replica of Paris’ famous structure. It opened on Armistice Day in 1924 to provide fine art to the city and serve as a monument to “honor the died on France’s battlefields in World War I.”

We visited the exhibit of Monet’s paintings from his early years. I remain blown away by the beauty and the volume of his work. The exhibit took my breath away.

Afterwards, we crossed that wondrous bridge and lunched at the Sausalito Yacht Club, then drove to Sonoma for the rest of our weekend.

San Francisco, its bay, and the surrounding area is unique, beautiful, a place for all souls of all sorts.

It is a place Maureen and I will visit at every opportunity for the rest of our lives.

You should try it. You’ll like it. Guaranteed.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.