Sinclaire Sparkman: It’s OK to be single

In fact, one of the best things you can do before getting into a relationship with another person is learn to love yourself.

If you’re happily married, engaged or in a relationship let me take a moment to give you a big thumbs up and wish you well on Tuesday. If you’re not seeing anyone, don’t feel anxious or out of the loop. Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about a significant other, you can use the day to share some love with anyone you care about in your life, or even to spoil yourself a bit.

The fast-approaching holiday is commonly focused on couples, those with someone to send flowers to or take out to dinner. But really, don’t fret if your flying solo on Tuesday. Romance can still be celebrated without the obligation of romantic relationship.

First of all, there is something significant about loving yourself in order to be a well-rounded person. There is a pleasure in getting to know your own personal identity outside of being in a relationship, and you can still love everyone around you while keeping your own likes and dislikes. Romance is reserved for couples, but bitterness doesn’t need to be the candy of choice for singles on Valentine’s Day.

I heard a story recently from someone that gives out children’s valentines to pretty much everyone. Be it coworkers, family, waitresses, gas station attendants, anyone she sees on Feb. 14 gets a valentine. This is a great example of loving others despite your relationship status.

As far as the origins of Valentine’s Day, the history is muddled. There are a few theories about the person St. Valentine actually was, as well as older traditions surrounding this time in February. One of the legends says that St. Valentine was a priest in third century Rome, a time with Emperor Claudius II had outlawed marriage for young men because single men made better soldiers. Valentine was said to be a rebel that continued to perform marriage ceremonies for young couples in secret. He became a martyr when his actions were discovered, and later recognized by the Catholic Church for keeping the sanctity of marriage alive.

There are also some older traditions that focused on fertility, in hopes that the coming year would yield more babies and crops if women and fields were slapped with the hide of a goat.

Another Christian legend says that St. Valentine was imprisoned in Rome for attempting to help Christians escape torturous Roman prisons. The jailors daughter caught his eye and he is believed to have written her love notes signed “from your Valentine” before his death sentence was carried out.

Valentine’s greetings are still popular today. But you don’t need someone to “be your Valentine” in order to celebrate love.

Take some time to show affection to family, friends, coworkers, whomever may be in your path on that day.

At least receiving a cheesey valentine is better than being slapped with a goat hide.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com and follow her on Twitter @wilsoncoreports.