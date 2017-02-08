Phil Valentine: Illegal immigration is a matter of life and death

A couple of weeks before the Super Bowl, I was alerting my listeners that Fox had nixed the long version of 84 Lumber’s commercial. The network found it too political because the beautiful young mother and the beautiful young girl make it to the border only to find a large wall in their way. In the version we all saw on TV, they catch a freight train, walk for days and cross a river to finally arrive in the Promised Land. It was promised by the last several administrations, a promise that was expressly against the law.

President Donald Trump has a new promise; only this one is for the American people. He promises that illegal aliens will no longer cross our border at will. Illegal aliens will stop taking American jobs. Illegal aliens will stop killing American citizens and draining our coffers of valuable resources.

The company, 84 Lumber, chose only to show you illegal immigration in the most positive light. What they didn’t show you was the MS-13 gang member getting up early in the morning, stealing his way across Mexico, hauling illicit drugs across the border, then killing Americans on the other side. What they didn’t show you were the 25 Americans killed, on average, each day in America by illegal aliens.

Sure, there are plenty of people coming across the border who just want a better life. The problem is we don’t know who’s who. That’s the whole point of legal immigration. Proponents of illegal immigration love to point out that our country was built on immigration. That’s true, but it was also built on the rule of law. There is a right way to come into the country, and there’s a wrong way. Two-thirds of those coming up from Mexico into the United States come legally. Two-thirds. It’s the other third that’s breaking in. It’s the other third that we have no idea who they are.

You don’t have to be a Republican or a Democrat to recognize common sense. If two-thirds of the people coming up from Mexico are coming legally, what’s up with the other third? Why are they breaking in? The short answer is a disproportionate number of them couldn’t come the legal way because of shady backgrounds, disease, gang affiliations, terrorist ties or a myriad other reasons.

Someone on Twitter told me “human beings should allowed to travel without fear.” My response was that Americans should be allowed to live without fear. Right now we can’t.

I’ve traveled quite a bit in my life. I’ve never assumed that I have a right to break into someone else’s country. If France or Canada or any other country I travel to decided they no longer wanted Americans, I wouldn’t break in. And I darn sure wouldn’t sue to get in. I recognize that countries have a right to control their borders and their people. That means they, and they alone, get to decide who comes in and who doesn’t.

Too many people believe it’s a God-given right to travel freely wherever they please. It’s not. The reason we have borders in the first place is to protect the people within them. A country without borders is not a country at all. These days the stakes are so much higher. It’s literally a matter of life or death. Which side are you on?

Phil Valentine is a nationally syndicated talk radio host. Find him at philvalentine.com.