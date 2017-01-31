Ruth Correll: Fruit trees need annual pruning

Part of the reason is that “you cannot wait until the horse is out of the barn before you slam the door.” If you are a homeowner and have fruit trees, this is a reminder that you should plan to do some dormant pruning of your trees and you should follow and annual fruit tree spray schedule.

Without pruning and without spraying, fruit trees will not yield high quality fruit. Fruit tree pruning is important to the health, longevity and productivity of the tree.

As I have said many times, a strong tree framework is needed to support good fruit production. Improperly pruned fruit trees generally have very upright branch angles, which result in serious limb breakage under a heavy fruit load. This type of neglect reduces the productivity of the tree and may greatly reduce tree life. Pruning time is a good time to removes dead, diseased, and broken limbs.

Correct tree pruning opens up the tree canopy to maximize light penetration. Getting light to the interior limbs of the tree is very important to fruit production. Light penetration is essential for flower bud development. Although a mature tree may be growing in full sun, a dense canopy may not allow enough light inside the canopy. Opening the tree canopy has two benefits, light penetration and allows adequate air movement through the tree. Air movement within the tree promotes rapid drying to minimize disease infection. A more open, less dense canopy allows thorough pesticide penetration.

Pruning recommended during the winter is commonly referred to as dormant pruning but some pruning can be done in the summer. Trees respond differently to dormant and summer pruning. Dormant pruning is an invigorating process. Summer pruning on the other hand eliminates an energy or food-producing portion of the tree and results in reduced tree growth.

Timing of dormant pruning is critical. Pruning should begin as late in the winter as possible to avoid winter injury. Apple should be pruned first, followed by cherry, peach and plum trees. A good rule to follow is to prune the latest blooming trees first and the earliest blooming last.

“Moderation in all things” is also good rule of thumb. If the tree has been neglected and needs lots of pruning, the recommendation is to prune moderately rather than aggressively. In the spring, the tree responds by producing new vigorous, upright shoots, called water sprouts, which shade the tree and inhibit proper development. Heavy dormant pruning promotes excessive vegetative vigor, which uses much of the tree’s energy, leaving little for fruit growth

Summer pruning can begin as soon as the buds start to grow, but it is generally started after vegetative growth is several inches long. For most purposes, summer pruning should be limited to removing the upright and vigorous current season’s growth.

Summer pruning should not be done after the end of July to minimize the potential for winter injury. The tree will be “manufacturing” and storing food reserves in the late summer and fall and this is not a good time for pruning as pruning removes leaves, which are essential to this process.

To sum it up, pruning is essential to quality and quantity of fruit production and is an important component of fruit tree management. I recommend two UT Extension publications, SP307D, “Fruit Tree Management Timetable” and SP307K, “Pruning Neglected Fruit Trees” for additional information on how and when to prune fruit trees. I also recommend the Fruit Tree Spray Schedule for Homeowners publication. Spraying should begin during the dormant season with a recommended horticultural product.

Agricultural Market Summary

Cattle Market Trends

Feeder steers, under 550 lbs. $3 to $4 higher, 550 lbs. and heavier unevenly steady, averaged $105-$144; Feeder heifers, steady to $4 higher; averaged $92-$125; Slaughter cows, $1 higher, averaged $49-$51; Slaughter bulls, $1 higher, averaged $76.

Grain Market Trends

Corn: March futures closed at $3.62 a bushel, down 7 cents. Soybeans: March futures closed at $10.49 a bushel, down 18 cents. Wheat: March futures closed at $4.20 a bushel, down 8 cents.

