Mark Green: Life: It is divine

Sanctity of Life Sunday, last Sunday, compelled us to acknowledge our responsibility to those among us who cannot protect themselves. Whether young, in the womb, aging, handicapped or healthy, all people have the “inalienable rights endowed by our Creator.” Our constitution acknowledges, and establishes a government to protect those God-given rights.

Abortion is a tough, personal issue that has been mishandled by political leaders of all persuasions. However, principled policy can be accompanied by authentic care and sensitivity.

The modern facts of embryology seem to be disregarded for convenience sake and based on emotion. We now know the baby, tethered by an umbilical cord, is not a part of the mother. The blood supplies are not supposed to mingle and when they do often times the mother’s antibodies attack the child as a foreign invader. Even the DNA of the child is distinct from the mother, holding as mentioned above, half the father’s 23 chromosomes. In-fact, the difference between a child nursing at the breast the day after birth and fed through an umbilical cord the day prior is incredibly small.

While the politics swirl in debate, accusations, anger and frustration, the fact remains that the developing baby, is a human being. The bill of rights, assuring us all due process, applies to that child. It has a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness like anyone of us, no matter how conceived.

The point of Sanctity of Life Sunday is that life is a gift of a creator and it is thus divine. It is our duty to protect it, to see it grow, to see it contribute his or her God-given abilities to the world he or she was sent to join. Let’s renew our bold stand for life of the unborn, but let’s never forget the impact the horrible crimes of rape and incest perpetrate on the life of many women.

While we stand for that child we must find a way to serve the women who bear the scars of such horrible actions. Doing so brings sanctity to both.

Mark Green is both a Tennessee state senator and a doctor. He serves as vice chairman of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee. Green, R-Clarksville, represents Montgomery, Stewart and Houston counties in District 22 in the state Senate.