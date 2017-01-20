Jared Felkins: It all starts with day one

— George Bernard Shaw

In the first chapter of Genesis, the Bible talks about creation. “And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light. God saw that the light was good, and he separated the light from the darkness. God called the light ‘day,’ and the darkness he called ‘night.’ And there was evening, and there was morning – the first day,” Genesis 1:3-5.

For some, it was likely tough to imagine we would see another day filled with light after Friday. For others, there appeared a sense of purpose again. No doubt, everyone saw the sun come up Saturday morning, regardless of political affiliation or outlook on the future.

I’ll be honest. I was among the first group about whom I wrote. It was difficult to see the power change hands as president became former president and president-elect became president. Alas, the sun did rise Saturday morning, the morning after day one.

Friday is where it started, day one.

Before I get into what’s in store for us, let me take just a moment to lament about Friday. I started the day with an interesting read of a story on poynter.org. The headline – “Want to run an effective newsroom? Don’t lead like Donald Trump” – caught my attention as I scrolled through my Twitter feed. As I read, I came across a link to another story concerning our new president’s 282 campaign promises written by The Washington Post. It was quite the list, everything from jobs creation to whether he’ll continue his tweets. Needless to say, it’s a daunting task list.

Of course, most everyone has heard the old saying, “promises are made to the broken.” Right? What president hasn’t broken a few? I doubt we’ve had one who has kept them all.

So there’s that, but I am encouraged by the fact that there’s groundwork laid for plans, as well as a certain amount of accountability that should be held.

Fast forward to just after the inauguration, and someone sends me one of those clever memes, featuring Barack Obama and Joe Biden. In it, they are walking away from the White House, and Obama’s arm is around Biden. See if you can picture it as the conversation reads:

Obama: “Come on, buddy. Time to go.”

Biden: “I locked all the doors and gave him the wrong keys.”

Obama: “Joe…”

Biden: “I apologize for nothing.”

I’m sure by now if you’ve scrolled most any social media in the past couple of weeks, you’ve seen similar scenes. I gazed upon this one with lackluster appreciation. In other words, I laughed, I cried…

And that brings me to now. So here’s where I stand. The torch is passed, and there isn’t any amount of protest anyone can do about it. We have all witnessed day one. Where we go from here defines us as a nation.

So for those who are opposed to the incoming administration or at least feel as if they may not be sure which end of the pendulum they swing, I’ll give you my course of action for at least the near future. My plan is to support President Donald Trump until or unless he gives me a reason to do otherwise.

Now, some of my brethren may disagree with that philosophy and say I’m giving in. My response is not at all. Aside from several key social issues I wish not to engage in at this time due to lack of space, I’m willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt on fundamentals such as the economy and even his plans for the Affordable Care Act.

I wouldn’t consider it a wait-and-see approach, rather it’s an I’ll believe it when I see it outlook.

I think the best thing that could happen as we move into the coming days, weeks and months is something does work, and that something unites us as a nation.

No, I don’t mean tragedy such as Sept. 11, 2001 when, at least in my memory, we last saw our nation last come together for the common good. What I’m talking about is a real sense of solidarity – a celebration of something done right.

Maybe we’ll see it during Trump’s time in office. Maybe we see it from the next president down the line. Maybe we don’t see it at all. But hopefully it happens sooner rather than later.

Obama had it in him to do great things for this country, but for the reason of your choosing, he had too many enemies. Maybe Trump does, too. I’m referring to questioning both whether he has it in him, as well as whether his enemies will keep it under wraps. But if I’m willing to give the guy a chance, anybody can.

Day one is over. Show me what you’ve got. I think it’s safe to say there are some pretty high expectations regarding days two, three, four, etc.

Jared Felkins is editor of The Democrat. Email him at jfelkins@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @paperboyfelkins.