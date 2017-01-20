Better Basic Bridge: One of the most unusual hands ever had

My hand was:

(S) —

(H) A Q 8 5 3

(D) —

(C) A K Q 9 8 7 6 2

In all the years I have been playing bridge, I have never held a hand with two voids. I half expected to hear Dolly Parton singing “Eight to Five” somewhere in the background. Yes, I know she got to work an hour later, but I often have trouble with numbers.

East, on my right, opens one heart. I overcall two clubs. Pass by West and two spades by my partner, North. East rebids hearts at the three level.

I took a deep breath and bid six clubs and tried to overlook the angst on my partner’s face.

His hand comes down, and he is holding:

(S) J 9 8 5 4 3

(H) —

(D) A J 8 9 7

(C) J 2

Naturally, West leads a heart, and my mind goes into overdrive or rather underdrive.

I have two choices, so I think. I can either trump one of my small hearts or two, play the ace from the start.

I ponder this for several minutes and then trump.

It wasn’t until the hand was over and I had made my six bid that my partner said, “Why didn’t you take the free finesse, and you would have made seven?”

I had no idea, then or from the first. How simple it would have been to take the ace or queen of hearts when East plays the king or a card lower than the queen. I would then play another heart, trump with the two of clubs, discard a heart on the ace of diamonds, come back to my hand with a spade to trump the remaining heart and draw all the trumps.

This was a Swiss team event with four rounds of six hands each. At the other table, the South hand got to five clubs but made seven. After all hands were tallied, we had tied. Had I made that overtrick, we would have won.

The brain is a wonderful organ. It starts working the moment you get up in the morning and doesn’t stop until you sit down at the bridge table.

I hope my patient partner has a worse memory than mine, because I will never forget this.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.