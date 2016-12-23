Nancy Evins: ‘Twas the night before Christmas...

If you don’t then I have gotten away with confessing some of my and my partner’s bids that went astray. Ho, ho, ho.

Mine was the worst and I hold almost a similar hand in the hand that follows.

I am holding:

(S) 8 7

(H) A K 10 5 4

(D) Q J

(C) 8 6 4 2

Partner, dealer, opens with one club. East bids two diamonds (weak) and I now bid two hearts. West passes and partner, North, continues with two no-trump. East passes, and I need to let my partner know I have five hearts, not four, but do not know how to continue.

It is customary to show a four-card suit under the five-card one to do so, but I would have to bid clubs which my partner has already opened. However, I had forgotten that so when he bid two no trump over my two heart bid, I bid three clubs.

That was when half my mind left the table and the other half went to find it.

It didn’t. When he bid three diamonds I thought, mistakenly, that he held a diamond stop. So I raised to three no-trump.

He then jumped to five clubs and proceeded to make six.

Then he asked me why I had not bid three hearts over his three diamonds. We had agreed on a suit, he said, and he was showing a diamond ace, and as I had the heart ace that was my bid.

Puzzled I said, ”We had agreed upon a suit?”

It took awhile to figure out he was cue bidding the ace of diamonds after he knew we had agreed on a suit, and I was still fishing around in my brain which was out Christmas shopping or something and had forgotten he had bid clubs to begin with.

Or else I was wondering that if you were scared half to death twice, would you be dead or could you have just died laughing.

Whatever.

My bad. We missed a slam.

But here is what he did or didn’t do.

He opens one spade. I am holding:

(S) K J 3

(H) K Q 7 6 5

(D) 7

(C) Q 7 6 4

I have several choices. I can make a limit raise in his suit with 10 points, but then again, you are supposed to be holding four card support. Sometimes it is OK to make the limit bid with three if they are high cards. However, I decide two hearts is the answer though after you find one major fit, you don’t need to try another. I just wanted him to know I had 10 points, and then I planned to raise spades the next time around.

He now raises my hearts, and I bid three spades. He passes and makes four. I question his pass and he said he only had twelve points and was holding 5/5 in the majors.

I then ask, “so you are either 3/0 in the minors or 2/1.” He says it is the latter. It dawns on him that he has not counted distribution, and that his hand grew from 12 points to 15.

He bad. Ashes in his stocking.

I suppose many of you are opening presents tonight or planning to tomorrow.

So. Merry Christmas.

Just remember the Reason for the season.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.