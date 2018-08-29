Home Instead to hold trivia night at Capitol Theatre

The event will start at 6 p.m., and trivia will start at 7 p.m. with teams of up to eight players in competition. The entry is $250 per team.

Home Instead Senior Care set a goal to raise $6,000, and attendees can enjoy the provided food, drinks and music. Beer and wine will be available at the cash bar.

The game will be fast paced with 60 seconds to answer each question, and topics are described as “general knowledge.”

Alive Hospice is a charitable nonprofit organization that provides self-described compassionate end-of-life care, palliative care, bereavement support and community education. Alive Hospice was founded in Middle Tennessee in 1975.

Home Instead Senior Care offers in-home senior care with a stated mission to enhance the lives of aging adults.