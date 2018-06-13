Weekend events in Wilson County

Lebanon Relay for Life

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Wilson County CASA 30th Anniversary Celebration

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its 30th anniversary celebration to honor Linda Schenk on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.

Tickets are $50 each or $350 to sponsor a table. The event will feature a cash bar, dinner and band.

For ticket information, call 615-443-2002.

International FolkFest

International FolkFest, featuring dance groups from around the world will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit mboro-international-folkfest.org.

Rockabilly Car Show

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square.

For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Free Grocery Giveaway

Free groceries will be available Saturday at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Kids World Daycare on Cumberland Street in Lebanon.

The event is sponsored by Life Church, open to everyone and completely free. Visit lifechurchfamily.com for more information.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500.

For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

Music City Mingle

The RedStar Pilots Association will present the Music City Mingle from Thursday through Sunday at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.

Pilots from across the nation will fly World War II-era Chinese and Russian aircraft and conduct a training clinic. They will perform military-style tactical aerial maneuvers from the surface to about 5,500 within a 12-15 mile radius of the airport.

While the event is not an air show, the public is invited to watch. Gates will open at about noon each day to allow for photos and views of the aircraft.