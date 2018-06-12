Fundraiser started for family who lost home in fire

Alicia Hindelang and her three daughters, ages 17, 13 and 3, lost everything when a fire broke out in the home they rented at 818 Rutledge Lane in Lebanon. Wilson County Emergency Agency and Lebanon firefighters were able to put the fire out, but not before it made the home unlivable and destroyed a significant amount of the family’s belongings.

“No one was home,” said Hindelang’s mother, Tina O’Connell. “All donations will go to replace personal items and getting a place to stay.”

According to O’Connell, Hindelang did not have renter’s insurance, and the family does not have the money currently for rent. They are accepting donations of cash, with a goal of $20,000, and they are also accepting donations of clothing for the family.

The 17-year-old girl wears small shirts, size 5 pants and size 5 shoes; the 13-year-old girl wears 2 extra-small shirts, size 10-12 children’s pants and size 4 or 5 shoes; and the 3-year-old girl wears 2T clothes and size 6 shoes. Hindelang herself wears large shirts, size 11 pants and size 6.5-7 shoes.

The family is currently staying with other family members until a living situation can be arranged. To donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/mom-amp-3-kids-lost-all-in-house-fire.