Local girl raises more than $1,000 for fallen deputy’s family

Six-year-old Caroline Freeman raised $1,125 for Baker’s family in less than five hours at her lemonade stand at 1734 Wrencrest Drive in the Cambridge Woods subdivision in Mt. Juliet.

According to Freeman’s mother, Cherish Piche, a few houses in the neighborhood had yard sales, and Freeman wanted to do a lemonade stand.

“I told her we would donate all of the money we make from the lemonade stand to the charity of her choice,” said Piche. “She chose Sgt. Daniel Baker’s family.”

The stand offered lemonade, bottled water, cookies, gourmet donuts, freeze pops and juice boxes. Several people stopped by just to donate to the cause and even more donated to the cause via PayPal.

Several Mt. Juliet police officers, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency responders and other Wilson County first responders stopped by to thank Freeman and buy lemonade from the stand.

“She touched all of our hearts [Saturday], and her compassion reminded us of the goodness in our world,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler. “We appreciate Caroline, so much, for her support of fellow law enforcement officer, Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Daniel Baker and her efforts to help the Baker family.”

Piche shared a video Saturday afternoon for Freeman to thank everyone who helped raise the money for Baker’s family.

“Hi everyone, thank you for coming to my lemonade stand today, and we sold $1,125 for Sgt. Baker,” said Freeman.