Cowdens to serve as host to Cumberland Patrons’ Party

The island-themed party, “Fire and Ice in Paradise,” is a celebration of all the support received for the Phoenix Ball in 2017.

Jackie Cowden is an alumnus of Cumberland University, receiving both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Cumberland. She has been a member of the Cumberland board of trust since 2007. Her experience at Cumberland was positive, as she said she started lifelong relationships in the small campus environment and was academically prepared to finish her degree at Vanderbilt University. When she attended Cumberland as an undergraduate, the university was a two-year school.

“The world is a vastly different place than it was 40, 30, 20 or even 10 years ago. It’s more important than ever that education provide the framework and foundation that allows our young people to enter their post-graduation world with an understanding and acknowledgement of the likenesses and differences in philosophies and cultures. Cumberland provides the perfect small community feel while offering the students the best in faculty to provide that necessary framework and foundation for continued success,” said Cowden.

Custom Packaging, the company founded by Jackie Cowden’s father, Lawrence West, started a scholarship program 43 years ago, which continues, for dependents of employees of Custom Packaging to attend Cumberland University.

Patron’s Party reservations are $150 per person and may be made by visiting phoenixball.com or by calling 615-547-1241. The attire for the Patrons’ Party is “festive, laid back, island attire, such as Tommy Bahama shirts, sundresses, flip flops, linen shorts, Caribbean casual,” said Cowden.