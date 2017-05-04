Big Payback raises $117K for Wilson County nonprofits

The online fundraiser, which took place from Wednesday at midnight until Thursday at midnight, brought 28 Wilson County nonprofits $117,692. Middle Tennessee nonprofits raised nearly $2.6 million during the event.

“We have seen time and time again what amazing things can happen when nonprofits put their minds to it,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “This community owes a great debt of gratitude to our local nonprofits for the life-changing, life-enhancing, and life-affirming work they do. They make a difference and have an impact each and every day, and so should we all.”

The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, based in Mt. Juliet, raised $76,250 through 1,576 donations during the event to lead Wilson County nonprofits. The center provides a home for senior dogs for the remainder of their lives.

Other Wilson County nonprofits to raise more than $1,000 during the event included Rest Stop Ministries at $9,485; Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter at $2,650; New Leash on Life at $2,310; Cumberland University at $5,490; Leadership Middle Tennessee at $4,450; Healing Broken Vessels at $1,525; Generations of Grace/The Faith Store at $1,975; Encore Theatre Co. at $1,700; Lantern Lane Farm at $1,105; Empower Me Center at $3,131; Wilson County Community Foundation at $1,150; and Charis Health Center at $1,080.

This year, a record total of 781 Middle Tennessee nonprofits, including religious institutions and schools, participated in the Big Payback, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The preliminary closing amount of nearly $2.6 million came from 20,695 total gifts.

Gifts from the public were boosted with funds from sponsors of the Big Payback, and nonprofits vied for financial incentives, bonus donations and prizes totaling more than $240,000.

This year’s event had 112 organizations from 14 counties that participated in the Big Payback for the first time.

Howenwald-based the Elephant Sanctuary led all organizations with $125,913, from 1,611 unique donors, followed by Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition at $19,790 from 492 donors, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue at $54,499 from 439 donors and Global Sanctuary for Elephants at $25,916 from 361 donors.

Rounding out the top 10 fundraising organizations were Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee at $36,758 from 300 donors, Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee at $12,712 from 218 donors, Rest Stop Ministries at $9,485 from 181 donors, Alive Hospice at $13,049 from 178 donors and Nashville Children’s Theatre at $20,200 from 168 donors.

“The Big Payback was created to help nonprofits enter a new age of donor engagement and to help donors appreciate the work of local nonprofits, leaving them equipped to invest with confidence,” Lehman said. “It was also created to foster innovation and a sense of collaboration rather than competition as we search for better and better ways to serve our community.”

The event has raised more than $9.3 million for area nonprofits in its four-year history.

“Sincerest thanks to all those who made a total of 20,695 gifts to the Big Payback and encouraged friends, families, colleagues, clients and strangers to do the same,” Lehman said. “Thebigpayback.org works because – like during our 2010 flood and our response – when Middle Tennesseans come together to make something happen, by golly it can happen. Just not without your help.”