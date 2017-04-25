Dozens locally to participate in the Big Payback fundraising event

Presented by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the parent organization of the Community Foundation of Wilson County, the Big Payback is made available to 40 counties in Middle Tennessee, including Wilson County.

According to the Community Foundation of Wilson County chairman Paul Stumb, president of Cumberland University, once the clock starts, anyone can visit thebigpayback.org and make donations to their favorite or multiple nonprofits including the local Community Foundation affiliate, area schools, religious institutions and other participating organizations.

Stumb said donors can view and select from participating organizations based on location and focus area, such as animals, education, health care and more, and support multiple nonprofits with gifts from $10 and higher.

Local nonprofits that will participate include the 15th Judicial Child Advocacy Center, Cedarcroft Home, Charis Health Center, Cumberland University, the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee, Empower Me Center, Encore Theatre Co., Fiddlers Grove Historical Village, Generations of Grace’s Faith Store, Healing Broken Vessels, Inc., Historic Lebanon, Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, Lantern Lane Farm, Leadership Middle Tennessee, Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, Little Shepherd Child Care, Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Mt. Juliet Senior Center, New Leash on Life, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, Prospect, TN Senior Olympics, United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, Wilson County CASA, Wilson County Civic League, Wilson County Community Foundation, Wilson County Community Help Center and Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“This is absolutely a wonderful way to financially support local nonprofits, and be assured that every dollar contributed will find its way to the nonprofit you have chosen,” Stumb said.

Stumb said the Big Payback has made a “tremendous impact” on the Middle Tennessee community, helping raise more than $6.75 million for area organizations during the last three years of giving days.

Gifts from the public during The Big Payback are boosted with funds from sponsors of the event, which provide multiple opportunities for local nonprofits to vie for financial incentives and additional prizes.

A real-time leaderboard at thebigpayback.org will track donations and create additional excitement surrounding the day.

“Nonprofits do important, life-changing work every day across Middle Tennessee,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

“The Big Payback has become an exciting opportunity for us to come together as a community to support their efforts and recognize the positive impact they have on our neighbors. It’s an easy, fun and a meaningful way for us to show our local pride, give back and make an enormous impact in the process.”

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond.

It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter.

The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.