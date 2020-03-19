Goodwill Tenneva adjusts hours, implements additional efforts in response to pandemic

Goodwill Tenneva has announced adjusted hours and additional efforts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Retail store hours will be adjusted in the region beginning March 19, as follows:

Monday – Saturday: All stores open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: All stores except Richlands, Virginia, open 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Richlands store will be closed on Sundays until further notice.

Donations are still being accepted at any retail store or attended donation center during normal donation hours, Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m. Donations are especially needed at this time as Goodwill Tenneva continues work to fulfill its mission of helping local people who need employment assistance.

For the health and safety of all, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, Goodwill Tenneva has also canceled its March 50% Off sale and its 99 Cents Sunday sales.

Goodwill Tenneva has also implemented additional efforts to ensure that all Goodwill stores and facilities are clean, disinfected, and sanitized.

“The health and safety of our employees, donors, shoppers, and community at large is our first and foremost consideration,” said Morris Baker, president and CEO of Goodwill Tenneva. “We are closely monitoring this situation and will maintain updated information at www.goodwilltnva.org and on our Goodwill Tenneva Facebook page.”

Goodwill Industries of Tenneva operates 13 retail locations throughout a 17-county service area from Southwest Virginia to East Tennessee. Goodwill is a social enterprise nonprofit organization, whose mission is to provide access to employment services for people with challenges to successful employment. For more information, call (423) 245-0600 or visit www.goodwilltnva.org.