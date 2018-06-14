Business Body Kneads Etc. cuts ribbon at Hamilton Station Staff Reports • Updated Yesterday at 11:00 AM Body Kneads held a ribbon cutting ceremony May 10 conducted by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Heather Hull was joined by Sen. Mark Pody, along with chamber board chair J.B. Owens, chamber ambassadors and staff. Body Kneads is at 1050 Hamilton Springs Blvd., No. 200, by Hamilton Station apartments. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.