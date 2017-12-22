Lebanon stores, restaurants to be open Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping

The stores will hold hours Sunday as late as 8 p.m. to encourage shoppers to shop at small businesses. Some local restaurants will be open, as well.

The stores and restaurants that will be open include:

• Bloem Kind will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• Bountiful Acres will be open from noon until 3 p.m.

• Chain Reaction will be open from noon until 5p.m.

• Dreams Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• Iddy & Oscars will be open from 1-4 p.m.

• Judy’s Fashion will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• Lebanon Appliance will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.

• Square Market will be open from 1-4 p.m.

• The Jewelers will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• This That & the Other will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• Urban Mills Promotions will be open from 1-4 p.m.

• Sammy B’s will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• Shoney’s will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.