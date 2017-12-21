logo

Joseph’s Storehouse in need of volunteers

Jacob Smith • Dec 21, 2017 at 4:58 PM
Joseph’s Storehouse in Lebanon is in need of volunteers on the last Saturday of each month to help with various tasks.

Joseph’s Storehouse is a faith-based organization founded in 1996 dedicated to serving families in need with food. About 45 percent of the people the organization serves are elderly or disabled, and another 35 percent are single parents living below poverty level.

Volunteers will help with sorting, bagging and boxing food for a giveaway; loading the cars from wheelbarrows full of food; providing prayer, encouragement and spiritual counseling; applicant registration and processing; and general office assistance.

The next giveaway date will be Jan. 27, as well as Jan. 25 for the disabled.

Anyone interested can sign up at loaejosephsstorehouse.org/volunteer. 

