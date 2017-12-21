Estepa announces retirement plans from Genesco

He will remain employed by Genesco as chairman emeritus of the Journeys Group, assisting with the transition of his duties until June 30. Upon Estepa’s retirement, Mario Gallione, president of Journeys retail, and Colin Temple, managing director of the Schuh Group, will report directly to Robert J. Dennis, Genesco’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. Margaret Thouez, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of Little Burgundy, will report to Gallione.

“Jim Estepa is a legend in the footwear industry and has been a driving force at Genesco for decades,” said Dennis. “At Journeys, he has built the leading omnichannel retailer of footwear and accessories for teens and young adults in the United States and has championed our international growth through the successful acquisitions of Schuh and Little Burgundy. He has also built a first-rate team with deep experience and a long record of success at serving the Journeys customer. While his leadership, counsel, and larger than life presence will inevitably be missed, he will leave the Journeys Group in good hands.”

Genesco Inc., a Lebanon-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel and accessories in more than 2,725 retail stores and leased departments throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Germany, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Lids Clubhouse and Johnston & Murphy. The company’s Lids Sports Group division operates the Lids headwear stores, the Locker Room by Lids and other team sports fan shops and single team clubhouse stores. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, G.H. Bass & Co., and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, visit genesco.com.