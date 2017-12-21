Clovis founder helps buy basketball team new uniforms

On Dec. 16, he showed up at their championship game with a check for $500 to more than cover the shortfall.

As he presented the check to coach Joanne McKnight, he also presented each West Wilson Middle School player with a water bottle with the company signature product logo, the “Perfect Paleo Powder.”

“Youth sports are a critical part of the lives of these young ladies and can lead to a lifetime of fitness and fun,” Nault said. “As a nutrition company, we welcome the opportunity to provide encouragement and support to coach McKnight and her team.”

Although the Wildcats lost their game that day in a nail-biter, the girls will continue their season in January sporting the new water bottles and new uniforms. Though they can’t win every game, the fact that they train hard and play hard makes them winners, Nault said.

Clovis manufactures and distributes four different formulas of the Perfect Paleo Powder, each with a base of 19 nutrient-dense ingredients. When the initial product was released more than two years ago it was the first protein powder certified “Paleo friendly” by the Paleo Foundation. The latest lineup includes pre-workout, post-workout, fat-loss and a rest and recovery formula called digest and rest.