Ashley Furniture opens in Mt. Juliet

The store is at 56 Belinda Parkway in the former H.H. Gregg building. The store offers Veterans Day specials for guests, which include up to 25 percent off certain store items, up to 40 percent off best sellers and up to 80 percent off on closeout items.

The Mt. Juliet HH Gregg store was among 88 store locations and three distribution facilities the company closed nationwide to reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals to improve profitability, company officials said in a press release earlier this year.

For more information, visit stores.ashleyfurniturehomestore.com or call 615-288-3636.