Windtree Golf Course to close after 27 years

According to general manager Dan Felton, more than 800 courses have closed in the past decade principally due to saturation in the number of courses built in the 1990s. He said to finance a well-maintained golf course, there must be a constant influx of new golfers to support the course’s significant cost of operation.

“Without the necessary growth and development on the north side of Mt. Juliet, a difficult decision regarding the future of the property had to be made,” said Felton. “We are saddened at this juncture as we have truly appreciated and enjoyed serving all the Windtree golfers, tournaments, events, sponsors, banquet clientele and friends for the last 27 years.”

According to Mt. Juliet Commissioner Ray Justice, the city will start to look for a replacement for the grounds.

“I had a conversation with Danny Hale as to what it was going to wind up being,” said Justice. “He said that they were going to probably close it, leave it alone, let it sit until the first of the year and then make a decision as to what they’re going to do with it. There has been an offer made and also contact made with a mega-church.”