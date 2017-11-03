City manager gives update on Ace Hardware

According to Martin, the owner unexpectedly closed all six of his stores in the Mt. Juliet area, and the city has since tried to find a replacement.

Martin gave an update Friday morning on where the city was in the process.

“We’ve got two tenants that are in the lease negotiation stage,” said Martin. “One for 10,000 square feet, and the other for 3,000. What’s exciting about that is they’ll renovate the building, and they’ll have to put a new store front on it.”

Martin wouldn’t reveal what businesses were looking at leasing the building, but he hoped an announcement would be made soon.