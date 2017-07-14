Tennessee on pace to break record with employer tax credits

This year is on pace to be a record-breaking year for the WOTC program in Tennessee.

During the first six months of 2017, TDLWD received 162,795 WOTC applications and approved 83,385 of them, totaling more than $215 million in tax credits for employers.

“The amount of funding the work opportunity tax credit offers Tennessee employers can really benefit a company’s financial situation, while helping an individual who is struggling to find meaningful employment. It is truly a great program,” said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips.

The number of eligible applications approved by TDLWD between January and June is just more than 2,000 fewer applications then the total of all approved applications in 2016. In six months into 2017, the TDLWD has already awarded $5 million more in tax credits than the 12-month total for 2016.

The WOTC provides federal tax credit incentives to employers who hire eligible individuals. A company can receive a tax credit that ranges from $1,500-$9,600 per approved employee.

Employers can go to the TDLWD website and apply for WOTC.