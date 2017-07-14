Home2 Suites by Hilton names general manager, director of sales

The 103-room suite hotel is under construction and scheduled to open in the fall.

As general manager, Parker will be in charge of directing all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services and satisfaction, hotel administration and marketing efforts.

“Parker has a dedicated and impressive record in hotel management and will be a valuable asset to the property and to the team,” said Raj Patel, owner of Home2 Suites in Mt. Juliet.

Prior to joining the Home2 Suites by Hilton, Parker was a former district director of Carlson Redizor Hotel Group. She graduated from the University of Texas and holds a degree in business administration.

As director of sales, Lochmiller will be in charge of building relationships and assessing the needs of local businesses, working with the general manager to facilitate marketing efforts and overseeing sales efforts that ensure the success of the hotel.

“Given Stella’s significant experience in sales and the hospitality industry, we believe that her overall strengths and passion for building relationships will be essential to the ongoing success of this hotel,” said Patel.

Prior to joining Home2 Suites by Hilton, Lochmiller was director of sales for Hampton Inn & Suites. She is a graduate of Arkansas State University and holds a degree in business administration. She is actively involved in ambassador committee and special events committee for the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

The hotel offers all-suite accommodations, featuring fully equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary internet, inviting communal spaces and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an indoor saline pool and outdoor grill area. Most Home2 Suites properties are pet friendly.

Home2 Suites by Hilton in Mt. Juliet participates in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry.

For more information on Home2 Suites by Hilton, visit home2suites.com.