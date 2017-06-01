Survey to inquire economic group’s role

G.C. Hixson, Wilson County JECDB director, said the survey is the culmination of several conversations sparked by a work session earlier this year, which included Caleb Thorne, Wilson County JECDB board chairman, and vice chairman Rob Porter.

Hixson said the goal of the survey, which will be 20-35 or more questions, is to foster an open communication among the governing bodies in the county concerned with economic development.

The group will create the survey, which addresses present operations, programs and the agency’s purpose. Hixson said the survey would be distributed to municipalities and county leaders, along with other economic development stakeholders.

The group will then organize survey results and general comments into a working document it will share with the various groups during work sessions. The results from the survey will be combined with feedback during work sessions to create a summary document that could serve as a blueprint for an updated strategic plan for the group.

“Through this open communication, there may be a wide variety of desires that come out of it. We know there are limitations in this office set by manpower and budget. All desires that may come from the open communication may not be achieved, however, it does foster that communication and allows it be heard, observed and agreed upon by the committee,” Thorne said.

“We do a good job here. We could do better, but we do a good job here. We don’t need to leave here today saying we’re in bad shape, because that’s not the truth,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Work sessions are tentatively set to start in mid-July, with executive committee final comments and directions slated for August.