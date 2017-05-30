Coffee retailer distributor to occupy Commerce Farms

GEODIS, a global leader in supply chain operations, will use the facility as a regional distribution center.

As one of the top logistics providers, GEODIS has a direct presence in 67 countries, a global network spanning 120 countries and more than 39,000 employees worldwide. It’s scheduled to take occupancy at Commerce Farms V in August after an interior build out is completed.

“To have a global leader like GEODIS select Commerce Farms really confirms our beliefs about the strength of the location and the quality of the project design,” said Robert Smietana, vice chairman and CEO of HSA Commercial Real Estate.

The 652,000-square-foot Commerce Farms V industrial building is on 41 acres at the junction of Interstate 840 and State Route 109 next to Wilson Central High School.

HSA Commercial Real Estate developed the center on a speculative basis in partnership with Washington Capital Management on behalf of its client, on the last available development site at the Commerce Farms Business Center.

With the execution of the GEODIS lease, there is about 280,000 square feet available for lease at Commerce Farms V, which offers 32-foot clear heights, 26 truck docks and two drive-in doors.

“Given the level of growth and leasing activity in the Nashville industrial market, we anticipated that Commerce Farms would garner considerable interest from prospective tenants, but the lease with GEODIS places us well ahead of schedule in terms of our leasing process,” Smietana said. “Our expectation is that we will be fully leased by the end of the year, and based on the success that we have enjoyed thus far, the principals and partners of HSA Commercial Real Estate are eager to continue developing and investing in Nashville.”

Randy Wolcott, Chad Tuck and Joe DeLemos with NorthStar Real Estate Advisors represented ownership in the lease transaction.