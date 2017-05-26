Three from Wilson County graduate from Leadership Middle Tennessee

The 2017 class is from the 10-county area, which includes Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Those who graduated from Wilson County include Rick Bell, a history professor at Cumberland University, Lebanon city councilor and city historian; Mitchel Bone, owner of Wilson County Motors; and Melanie Minter, president of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce

The nine-month program highlights historic and contemporary perspectives on relevant regional themes and features presentations by leading experts and key community leaders. Sessions employ a mix of interactive presentations, facilitated dialogue, behind-the-scenes visits and more.

Leadership Middle Tennessee was formed in 1999 as an initiative of Partnership 2000 to contribute to future planned and sustainable economic and community growth and development in the fast-growing 10-county area through the participation of community leaders in an annual regional leadership program.

“The goal of Leadership Middle Tennessee is to encourage our business, government, community and nonprofit leaders to collaborate, support and work together on regional issues,” said Paul Stumb, chair of the Leadership Middle Tennessee board and Cumberland University president.

A regional board comprised of the Leadership Middle Tennessee alumni and business and community leaders oversees Leadership Middle Tennessee. Leadership Middle Tennessee operates through the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University. Lee Rucks is the president. Visit leadmt.org for more information.