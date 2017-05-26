City discussing possible Applebee’s replacements

Ash spoke to local business leaders Friday morning during a Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce event.

“We had known this was coming for a while,” Ash said of Applebee’s closing.

“The owner talked to Sarah [Haston, city economic development director,] and the city. He wanted to sell his franchise for some time.”

Ash said Haston has talked to representatives from “several restaurants” interested in moving into the location on South Cumberland Street.

“We don’t have a deal now,” Ash said. “We’ve been working on it, and we are working on it, and hopefully soon we will move somebody into that location. We don’t want empty buildings at all, so we are working on it.”

The Applebee’s restaurant closed Thursday morning. Former employees said management called everyone in for an impromptu meeting at about 9 a.m. and announced the restaurant was closing.

“From time to time, like other brands with large, national footprints, locations close,” an Applebee’s spokesperson said via email Thursday afternoon.

“Restaurant closures occur for many reasons, ranging from changes in trade areas to lease and franchise agreement expirations.”

The casual dining restaurant chain has franchise locations throughout the country with dishes that include salads, shrimp, chicken, pasta and riblets.

According to an annual corporate report, more than 2,000 Applebee’s locations were in operation in 2016.