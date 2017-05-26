Boar’s Head moves into new Mt. Juliet distribution facility

For the past year, the company operated out of a shared warehouse space in Nashville.

“The space was too small and crowded; we knew we needed more room to grow,” said owner Robin Scutt. “Mt. Juliet was the right location for us. It’s right in the middle of our customer base.”

Scutt has been involved with Boar’s Head for eight years, having worked with the brand in New York and Florida before settling in Middle Tennessee.

The company has taken over the space at 355 Industrial Drive, and with more than 9,000 square feet of office and warehouse space, it’s ready for the explosive growth that is surrounding them, Scutt said.

Contact Scutt directly to set up an account at 615-754-7058.