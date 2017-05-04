JECDB executive committee OKs airport lease

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board is a governmental economic development agency focused on industrial, office, retail and business recruitment to the area.

The terms of the proposal include a $33,500 annual lease for the group to exclusively occupy 1,580 square feet of the 9,600-square-foot building for five years. The group would control and schedule use of the conference room, break room and patio.

Utility costs would be included in the lease cost, and the group would provide janitorial services.

The group will present the lease agreement to the board of directors during the July meeting, and the move from its current space on North Castle Heights Avenue is expected to take place in August.

The new terminal, which will have a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, will be two stories and feature a large reception area, operator’s office, airport commission room, quiet rooms for pilots, conference rooms designed to hold public or private meetings and at least three offices.

The executive board said the new space would give the group space to potentially add future personnel to concentrate on retail development.

“Wilson County has an asset in a really active regional airport. A lot of corporate planes go in and out of the Lebanon Regional Airport. We feel like this move would put us into a neutral facility. It also puts us on the front door of the corporate entity coming into Wilson County,” JECDB treasurer Phil Smartt said last year.

The Lebanon Municipal Airport terminal ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony will take place Thursday from 2-5 p.m. at 760 Franklin Road.