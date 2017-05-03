Spa set for Hamilton Springs

Officials broke ground on the 13,500-square-foot building last year. Body Kneads, a full-service medical spa owned by Heather Hull and Julie Miller Wilson, will expand its current operation when it enters the building to include fitness and nutrition and a healthy deli.

The group will occupy about 60 percent of the building. A partnership with Karen Boynton with Serenite’ Fitness will offer personal training and group fitness classes.

Lose & Associates designed the building, which will be on the east side of Hamilton Station Blvd. Jack W. Bell Builders, Inc. is the contractor.

Bell said space is still available for lease in the building, which he said is another step toward developing a community where residents can live, work and shop in a traditionally designed neighborhood while also having the option to use the Music City Star to access Nashville and the surrounding region.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for the future Hamilton Springs train station. The station will serve Hamilton Springs residents, but will also include general park-and-ride spaces that can be used by all Wilson County residents.

The station will be built with $1.6 million in federal transportation funds allocated by the Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, and direct funding from the developer in a “public-private partnership.”

Hamilton Springs is the first Middle Tennessee development planned, designed and built to emphasize use of transportation modes other than cars, according to developers.