Mile-Long Yard Sale mostly rained out, will not be rescheduled

“I’ve seen people posting about it on Facebook, but no, we’re not going to have it again this weekend,” Amero said.

This year’s spring yard sale was advertised as a rain-or-shine event, as was the case with previous Mile-Long Yard Sale events. Some people braved the rain to participate, but many others chose to avoid the rain.

Amero said this year marked the worst rain conditions he has seen in the 20 years he has been involved with the event, but due to the logistics of the event, it could not be rescheduled.

“I really do feel for people,” Amero said. “The show had to go on.”

The Mile-Long Yard Sale is held twice each year. The next event is scheduled for Oct. 7.