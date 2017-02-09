Local financial adviser provides tips for women

Headley provided workbooks for each person in attendance, and went through her “Five Money Questions for Women,” which was also the title of her presentation.

The five questions were: Where am I today, where would I like to be, can I get there, how do I get there and ho can I stay on track?

Headley said women face stigmas financially, including a perception that they spend too much and that they are emotional when it comes to finances.

“First of all, being emotional with money is not a bad thing,” she said. “If you’re only logical, then you completely take emotion out of the equation. You should be emotional when it’s the difference between feeding your kids and not feeding them.”

Headley also dispelled the myth that women are not logical with finances.

“Are we emotional? Yes,” she said. “Are we logical, too? Yes. Well, would you look at that? Emotional and logical — that sounds like a good mindset to have.”

Headley said it is important for women to be involved in the finances of a household, even if their spouse makes most of the financial decisions.

“You don’t have to make the decisions, but you need to be in the room,” she said. “I’m not just his financial adviser. I’m the family’s financial adviser.”

Headley said she can relate to women who are intimidated by managing finances because she once felt that way herself.

“I know a lot of people say they’re bad at math or they’re afraid of numbers — I was one of those people,” Headley said. “I’m a smart girl, though, I can learn, and I did. You can learn what you need to know, there’s lots of resources out there for you.”

Each person who attended the event was asked to complete the workbook, answering various finance-related questions about their current situation, and how they think they can better plan for the future.

“Don’t just think about your goals, start making them happen,” Headley said.

The Women in the Lead series focuses on female leaders in the community who can help or teach skills to their fellow businesswomen. The next event will be held in April. The topic and speaker have not yet been announced.