Sales tax revenues increase to end year

Figures released last Friday from the Tennessee Department of Revenue showed December’s collections finished around $3.9 million, an increase from November’s $3.72 million.

The figure was a decrease from October’s $4.04 million, but an increase from September’s $3.77 million and August’s $3.85 million.

December’s rate was up about $130,000 compared to the same month a year ago, which marked the 52nd-straight monthly increase in year-to-year comparisons. The last time revenues fell compared to the year prior was August 2012.

Lebanon again led the way with the highest amount of sales tax collections among Wilson County cities with $1.9 million collected in December, an increase of about of about $120,000 compared to November and about the same as a year ago.

Collections in Mt. Juliet in December totaled about $1.62 million, an increase of about $120,000 more than November. The figures also marked an increase of more than $20,000 from a year ago.

Watertown’s collections were around $28,000 in December, which is about $2,000 less than November and an increase of about $1,500 from the same month last year.

Collections in unincorporated areas of Wilson County, at around $300,000, was on par with November and the same month a year ago.

Sales Tax: At a glance

The following are total sales tax collections by month in Wilson County for the past year:

December...................................$3.9 million

November................................$3.72 million

October....................................$4.04 million

September...............................$3.77 million

August......................................$3.85 million

July.............................................$4.18 million

June............................................$3.71 million

May.........................................$3.87 million

April.............................................$3.97 million

March....................................$3.38 million

February...............................$3.2 million

January......................................$5.2 million

December (2015).......................$3.77 million

Source: Tennessee Department of Revenue