Oakley named chief operating officer, executive vice president at Wilson Bank & Trust

Oakley, a 28-year banking veteran, joined Wilson Bank & Trust in 1995. Prior to his Jan. 1 promotion, he served for eight years as president of the bank’s eastern region, overseeing all banking functions in DeKalb, Putnam, Smith and Trousdale counties, as well as Watertown in Wilson County. Oakley’s roles with the bank have also included manager and assistant manager at the Watertown office. He started at Wilson Bank & Trust as a mortgage originator, having previously worked at other institutions in operations, information systems, customer service and lending.

“We are pleased to have someone of Clark’s experience, expertise and internal organizational knowledge stepping into this new role at Wilson Bank & Trust,” said CEO Randall Clemons. “His practical approach and commitment to making WB&T better have brought him success at every level, and his combination of retail and operational skills will serve him well as our bank’s first COO.”

Oakley, a graduate of DeKalb County High School and Middle Tennessee State University, completed professional programs through the Southeastern School of Banking at Vanderbilt and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, as well as the Tennessee Bankers Association’s Executive Development Academy. In the community, he serves as a board member for United Way and as a church ministry chairman for Gideons International, and has previously served with the Lions Club and as a member of the Rotary. Oakley is also a Leadership Wilson graduate.

Oakley and his wife of 23 years, Lisa, live in Liberty and have two children, Cason and Addison.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 25 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.