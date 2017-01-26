Watertown Chamber gets new home

Watertown Chamber president Pam Wiggins, Watertown Public Library branch manager, welcomed guests to the Chamber’s first home located at 100 W. Main St. in Watertown.

“It’s the first time we’ve had an office. We have not had a home,” Wiggins recently said. “It’s not a huge building, but it’s a beginning for us. We’re very excited to show it off to Lebanon and Wilson County, because we would like for everyone to come out and see it.”

New Watertown Chamber member Scott Walker also held an open house at 105 W. Main St. for his business, Action Restoration, which works to restore fire and water damaged homes and buildings. Watertown favorite Jim’s Antiques also opened its door during the ceremony.

The joint open house symbolizes Wiggins’ goal of connecting the past and present Watertown Chamber.

Wiggins moved to Watertown and joined the chamber in 2009 and said the chamber and Watertown has seen its share of lows and highs since that time.

“It’s been uphill and downhill, which is why I want to see it grow more than what it is. We don’t want to see Watertown grow so much that it takes away our lifestyle, but we would to be more known and get some more revenue for things,” she said.

Wiggins said a key for growth in Watertown is the work of community members, local businesses and continued cooperation with other county chambers.

“We’re one big happy family,” she said.