First Freedom Bank promotes Elmore, Holbert to customer service managers

Elmore serves the Lebanon office, and Holbert is at the Providence office.

Elmore began employment with First Freedom Bank as a customer service representative in November 2013. She was previously senior stock administrator for UBS Financial Services in Antioch. Formerly, she also worked for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as equity and retirement specialist for 14 years, and for the Tennessee Credit Union in management for 16 years.

“Karen has been an integral part of our customer service department for three years. We are thrilled to announce her promotion to the customer service manager role,” said Maliea Oakley, senior vice president and director of human resources and facilities manager. “Her attention to detail makes her one of the favorites with our customers. Her experience and dedication to the bank and to our customers has been a key part to the success of our bank. We are excited about her new role.”

Elmore was born and raised in Lebanon, where she lives with her husband. She is involved with animal rescue.

Holbert has more than 12 years of experience in customer service. Before joining the bank in February 2014, she was employed in the restaurant industry. In December, Holbert was honored with First Freedom’s Red Carpet Service Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. She is a 2013 graduate of the Genesis Career College, and a 2005 graduate of Wilson Central High School.

“We are excited to have Kayla as the CSR manager at the Providence Office,” said Kenny Beavers, senior vice president and director of retail banking. “Kayla not only provides excellent service to our customers, she also possesses a vast knowledge of bank products and services. Kayla is always looking for ways to help our customers by providing excellent service and broadening their financial relationship with quality products and services that fill their needs.”

A native of Mt. Juliet, Holbert lives in Lebanon with her two children. She is a member of the Bridge Fellowship Church in Lebanon and is an active volunteer with Compassion International to help provide children around the world with food, shelter, education and health care, as well as Christian training.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $425 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders from Wilson and surrounding counties. First Freedom Bank is member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.