Providence to welcome Francesca’s

“The openings of Francesca’s early next spring and Riverfront Tavern, which opened earlier this fall, we believe fully complement an already-exciting mix of regional and national retailers at Providence MarketPlace,” said general manager David Heydasch, “and represent our continuing commitment to develop and refine the ‘market’ experience our shoppers have come to appreciate since 2006.”

Francesca’s, a Houston-based women’s boutique will open early-spring. The shop at Providence Marketplace will be the sixth in Middle Tennessee. Francesca’s boutiques offer an eclectic mix of clothing, accessories and fun gifts, all arriving daily so the collection of merchandise is always fresh and new. There are more than 600 boutiques in 48 states across the country.

Shoppers and movie theatergoers have fallen in love with Riverfront Tavern, which opened its Mt. Juliet location back in October. Riverfront brings its neighborhood watering-hole vibe to the Marketplace with daily lunch and drink specials and trivia night on Sundays. Signature sandwiches include favorites like chicken parmesan, grilled salmon and prime rib, plus a turkey, bacon and cheddar melt.

Riverfront Tavern is now open in the Town Center portion of Providence Marketplace, across the street from Fulin’s Asian Cuisine. Francesca’s is currently under construction in the suite immediately adjacent to Riverfront Tavern.

Providence Marketplace is the largest open-air shopping center in Middle Tennessee and the largest center between Nashville and Knoxville, with about 830,000 square feet of retail space. The center serves a six-county trade area and features Belk, JC Penney, Kroger and Target, plus national restaurants and specialty shops and a 14-screen Regal Cinema.

