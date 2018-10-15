Bradshaw, Casteel top finishers for CU bowling

Bradshaw finished 187th among 412 competitors with 702 pins in four games. Bell placed 204th with 676 in four games and Johnathon Davis was 215th with 653, also in four games. Matthew Charlton posted 599 pins in four games for 232nd and Thomas Chenault recorded 108 pins in his only game.

Casteel finished 140th among 253 bowlers with 607 pins in four games while Wezel was right behind in 148th with 584 pins in four games. Hattie Isham and Skyann Wiley placed 166th and 169th, respectively, with 530 and 505 pins, both in four games.

Hannah Ellsworth knocked down 479 pins for 175th and Caitlyn Gann registered 444 pins for 189th. Kristina Walls collected 109 pins in her only game and Kristin Sheffield had 95.

Cumberland competes again October 27-28 at the Collegiate Baker Bash in Smyrna.