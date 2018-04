The Intercollegiate Singles Championships Sectionals feature individuals from around the nation who qualify at four sectional sites. The Top 24 men and Top 24 women advance out of sectional qualifiers to compete for individual national titles April 16-21 in Lincoln, Neb.

Bell knocked down 1,149 pins over six games, an average of 191.5, for 43rd out of 128 competitors. Bradshaw posted 1,105 pins, an average of 181.2.