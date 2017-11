Lindsay Manning led the Lady Devils with high games of 210, 267 and 213 while Hattie Isham turned in scores of 192 and 199 as Lebanon improved to 11-0.

Matthew Ham led Lebanon’s boys with a 216 while Caleb Gregory turned in a 202 and Jaleel Dowell 201 as the Blue Devils improved to 10-1.

Lebanon will face host Wilson Central at 3:45 p.m. Monday at Donelson Strike & Spare.