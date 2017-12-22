Birth Announcements

Lillian and Ryan Barnes, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their son, Ethan Wyatt Barnes, on Dec. 7 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Ethan weighed 9 pounds, 9.7 ounces and was 21.25-inches long. His grandparents are Merrill and Stella Randolph, of Watertown, and David and Judy Barnes, of Lebanon.

Mekhi Dwjuan Donnell

Amber Sprague and Marquise Donnell, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their son, Mekhi Dwjuan Donnell, on Dec. 15 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Mekhi weighed 7 pounds, 13.4 ounces and was 21-inches long. His grandparents are Latisha Donnell, of Lebanon, and Jody and Tammy Sprague, of Lebanon.