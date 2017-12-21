Tigerettes advance to WHS semifinals

The Tigerettes led 14-8 following the first quarter, 29-19 at halftime and 45-21 through three periods as they improved to 3-9.

McKenna George threw in three 3-pointers to pace Watertown with 26 points while Saranda Woodson tossed in 10, Emma Christensen five, Ashlea Dickens and Delanney Hight four each, Brenna Luttrell a three and Brittni Allison a free throw.

Faith Walker tossed in two triples to lead the Lady Wildcats with 14 points.

Watertown will face Cookeville at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Monterey will take on Westmoreland in a 1 p.m. consolation contest.