Blue Devils ride to Red Raider championship

The Blue Devils led 10-3 following the first quarter, 19-11 at halftime and 35-15 through three periods as they enter the Christmas break with a 10-3 record.

Gaven Reasonover threw in three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 11 first-half point. Tournament most valuable player Noah Mulaski tossed in two triples on his way to 10. Zion Logue added eight fourth-period points while Jeremiah Hastings scored seven, David Greene six in the first half, Ethan Njezic three and Edmund Stewart two free throws.

Hastings and Njezic joined Mulaski on the all-tournament team.

Lebanon will return from the break next Thursday to begin the King of the Smokies Christmas Tournament at Pigeon Forge Middle School for a 7 p.m. CST first-round game against Rock Hill, S.C.

OT tip-in sinks Central

LAVERGNE — Brandon Haugh’s tip-in at the overtime buzzer lifted Father Ryan to a 43-42 win over Wilson Central in the LaVergne Classic on Wednesday.

The teams were tied 36-36 at the end of regulation. Wilson Central led 10-7 following the first quarter, 16-11 at halftime and 28-18 through three periods before Jonathan Clausi scored nine of his game-high 22 points in the fourth to help the Irish catch the ‘Cats. Clausi connected on a pair of three-pointers and hit all four of his free throws for the evening.

Kito Aruh’s 17 points led Central while Gavin Johnson tossed in 12, Daniel Jackson seven, Kene Aruh four and Naz Czeskleba and Kobe Tibbs a free throw each.

Wilson Central will return to action next Thursday in the Overton Christmas Tournament, opening with an 11:40 a.m. tipoff against Lewis County in Nashville.