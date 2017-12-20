logo

Cumberland basketball

Patton garners TSWA Player of the Week accolades

Staff Reports • Updated Dec 21, 2017 at 12:30 PM

Cumberland University’s Ant’Treasia Patton earned Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades on Wednesday, averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three wins for the Phoenix.

The Nashville native posted nine points and seven boards in a victory over Talladega College, the team’s second victory against the Tornadoes this season. The junior collected a season-best 22 points with three three-pointers in a 55-51 win at Stillman College, hitting 7-of-13 shots overall. It marked her first double-digit scoring outing since November 18 at Talladega, a span of seven games.

Patton followed that with 17 points and eight rebounds with the game-winning basket in a 53-51 victory against Huntington University. She scored the team’s first eight points of the contest and hit the game-winning 18-footer at the buzzer for Cumberland’s sixth consecutive victory.

Patton connected on 7-of-14 from three-point range in the three games and made 17-of-32 shots from the field for the week. She is averaging a team-best 9.8 points, along with 4.9 rebounds, per game this season. Cumberland returns to action Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. against the University of Mobile at home.

