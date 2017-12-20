Mt. Juliet Christian gets past Providence

The Saints led 8-7 following the first quarter, 15-12 at halftime and 25-20 through three periods as they improved to 5-6.

Caylor Bates bucketed 11 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Jacob Hall threw in three 3-pointers for his nine. Gavin Forsha scored six, Trent Graves and Dwayne Ewers two each and Logan Collier and David Hylick a free throw apiece.

Fred Cosby tossed in two triples in leading the Lions with 11.

Both teams will return to MJCA on Thursday to wrap up the Classic. Providence will face Donelson Christian while Mt. Juliet Christian will take on Riverside Christian with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.