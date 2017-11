Macie Jones tossed in 10 points for the winning Lady Eagles while Sa’mya Reedy notched nine and Hallie Teel, Gracie Owens and Macie Palmer each put in a pair.

Felicity Keen led the Lady Saints with six points while K.J. Alsup and Gracyn Breedlove each finished with four and Josie Bly and Julia Ewers two apiece.